Police: Man walked into Greeley credit union, claimed he had a bomb

GREELEY, Colo. — A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into a Greeley credit union and claimed that he had a bomb.

The Greeley Police Department said its officers were dispatched to the Canvas Credit Union in the Bittersweet Shopping Center just before 2 p.m.

A man allegedly walked into the credit union and yelled that he had a bomb. He eventually left the credit union voluntarily and set the item down in the street, according to Greeley police.

Officers arrived just after the man left and found him nearby, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and identified as 56-year-old Jeffery Kelley.

Kelley was charged with false report of explosives and three counts of menacing. He's been booked into the Weld County Jail.

The Bittersweet Shopping Center was evacuated as authorities conducted their investigation. The Greeley/Weld Bomb Squad evaluated the item and determined it was not an explosive. The shopping center was reopened around 3:30 p.m.