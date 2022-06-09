Watch
Police: Man cat-called woman then stabbed her, man she was with

Suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous
Luis Mendez-Mayorga
Greeley Police Department
Luis Mendez-Mayorga
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 17:54:14-04

GREELEY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of stabbing a man and a woman after cat-calling the woman Wednesday, the Greeley Police Department announced.

Around 10:36 p.m., officers were called out for a reported stabbing at Lincoln Park, located at 9th Avenue and 10th Street in downtown Greeley.

According to Greeley police, Luis Mendez-Mayorga, 27, was cat-calling a 20-year-old woman when the 29-year-old man she was with attempted to intervene and stop the harassment.

Mendez-Mayorga then stabbed the two victims, police said. Both sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene then released.

Mendez-Mayorga took off before police arrived. Officers searched Lincoln Park and the downtown areas, but could not find him, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Mendez-Mayorga for two counts of second degree assault and two counts of felony menacing.

Luis Mendez-Mayorga

Anyone with information about Mendez-Mayorga's location is asked to call 911 immediately. Police say he was last seen in the area of downtown Greeley and should be considered armed and dangerous.

