Police: Man arrested or cited in 3 separate indecent exposure incidents last week in Parker

PARKER, Colo. – A man was either cited or arrested for indecent exposure three times last week, police say.

Shamari James Scott, 20, was first cited and issued a summons for indecent exposure after an incident last Wednesday morning in the 19600 block of Victorian Drive.

The next day, he was arrested after another incident in the Idyllwilde and Rowley Downs subdivision and charged with criminal trespass, criminal tampering, criminal mischief, attempted burglary, theft, harassment and another indecent exposure charge.

He was taken to the Douglas County jail, where the citation from the day before was combined with his new charges, according to police. He was released later that day on a personal recognizance bond.

But on Saturday morning, police were notified of another indecent exposure that happened near the intersection of Canterberry Parkway and Canterberry Lane. The suspect had left the scene, but the victim was able to describe the suspect to police.

Hours later, police arrested Scott for that incident while he was at the Parker Days Festival. He was booked into jail on another indecent exposure charge and for violating the conditions of his bond.

He was being held on a $10,000 bond as of Thursday morning.

Police ask anyone who has more information about Scott or the exposure to contact them at 303-841-9800.