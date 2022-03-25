Police looking for 2 persons of interest in connection with Loveland Community Kitchen homicide

LOVELAND, Colo. – Police in Loveland are asking for the public’s help to find two people who may know what led to a homicide at the Loveland Community Kitchen earlier this month.

The two men – one wearing a Lilo & Stitch hoodie with his face covered with what appears to be a balaclava or a black handkerchief, and the other wearing black clothing and using a wheelchair – are being sought after by detectives investigating the homicide.

Detectives believe the two men may have information that could help them solve the murder of a 49-year-old man, whose body was found in the parking lot of the community kitchen at 427 N. Garfield shortly after 6:30 a.m. on March 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Investigations Tip Line at (970) 962-2032.