Police: Kidnapping suspect asked for Bloomberg's daughters

DENVER — Investigators say a man who allegedly kidnapped an employee at the Rio Blanco County ranch owned by former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg at first asked her where the billionaire’s daughters were and later went on rants about Bloomberg, saying he wanted to “make an international scene” with him or his daughters.

The Bloomberg family was not at the ranch when 48-year-old Joseph Beecher allegedly kidnapped the female worker at gunpoint Wednesday and forced her to drive him in her vehicle, ending up in Wyoming.

Police say Beecher forced the woman to leave the property in her Ford F-150 just before noon Wednesday. Deputies with the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office responded to the area shortly afterward.

The sheriff's office worked alongside local, state and federal authorities, and issued a statewide Endangered Missing Alert.

Investigators learned that Beecher allegedly took the woman to the Denver metro area for multiple stops, and then drove up to Wyoming in the evening. They determined both Beecher and the woman were at the Stagecoach Motel, located at 1515 W. Lincoln in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Early Thursday, the Cheyenne Police Department’s SWAT Team arrested Beecher and found the woman safe. She has been reunited with her family.

The Cheyenne Police Department released drone footage showing the events that took place during the arrest. Beecher had multiple firearms in his possession when he was arrested, according to the sheriff's office.

Drone footage of Joseph Beecher's arrest

Police say Beecher does not have any connections to the victim or the Bloomberg family.

He was charged with kidnapping in federal court Thursday. He is being held without bail, according to the sheriff's office. It's not known if he has a lawyer.

Ty Trippet, spokesman for Michael Bloomberg, released the following statement: "We're deeply grateful to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff's office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Wyoming law enforcement, the FBI and other individuals for their swift and heroic action in this case in ensuring that no lives were lost and that the victim has been rescued and safely returned to her family."

