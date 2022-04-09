Police: Juvenile sexually assaulted in bathroom at Aurora Sports Park

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department is asking for the public's help after a juvenile was sexually assaulted in a bathroom at the Aurora Sports Park.

The incident happened on March 24 around 8 p.m. at the Aurora Sports Park, located at 19300 East Colfax Avenue. It was reported to police a few days later on March 29.

Investigators with the Crimes Against Children Unit were told that a man had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile in a public restroom, according to police.

Aurora Police Department Location of restroom at Aurora Sports Park

The suspect is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a thin build and short hair. He has a forearm tattoo that states either "Thug Life" or "Young Life," according to police.

Through an investigation, detectives learned that a similar incident happened in Nov. 2021, but it was never reported to police.

Police are asking the community to remain vigilant for suspicious activity in the area of the sports park.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $2,000.