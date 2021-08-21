Police investigate homicide after body found in Denver

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a man's body was found early Saturday morning.

The man’s body was found in the 12200 block of Albrook Drive in Denver’s Montbello neighborhood, according to a Denver police tweet sent at 3:21 a.m.

Police initially said they were conducting a death investigation but later tweeted that the case was being investigated as a homicide after it appeared the male victim was stabbed.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Denver medical examiner at a later time.

There were no arrests in the case and no suspect information was available.