Police investigate homicide after 17-year-old girl found dead in Denver alley

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating the death of a 17-year-girl as a homicide after her body was found in an alleyway Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the department Sunday.

The teenage girl’s body was found in an alley in the 1500 block N. Quebec St. around 12:36 p.m. Saturday, the Denver Police Department said in the release.

Officers were dispatched to the Lowry neighborhood alleyway after receiving a call regarding the girl down on the ground. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Police said there are indications that the girl’s death is criminal in nature but did not disclose any additional details regarding the investigation.

The department said investigators are continuing to gather information surrounding the circumstances of her death. No suspect information was released.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will release the cause and manner of death, as well as the identity of the victim at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.