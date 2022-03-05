Watch
Police investigate deadly shooting in east Denver

Posted at 10:51 AM, Mar 05, 2022
DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a homicide after a shooting on the city’s east side Friday night.

The shooting occurred sometime around 10 p.m. in the 10100 block of East Virginia Avenue in Denver’s Windsor neighborhood.

Police said a man was shot and transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased. The victim’s identity has not been released.

No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available. Police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could earn up to $2,000.

