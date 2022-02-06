Police ID suspect wanted in fatal Aurora church shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora identified a suspect on Sunday wanted for a shooting inside a church Friday that left one woman dead and wounded two men.

Police identified the suspect, who is still at large, as 31-year-old Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa. He has an active warrant for first-degree murder, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:24 p.m. Friday inside the Iglesia Faro De Luz Church, located at 538 North Olathe Street in Aurora.

One woman was killed in the shooting. Two men, who are pastors at the church, were shot and transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive, according to the Aurora Police Department. The woman’s identity has not been released.

An additional adult, who was not shot, was taken to the hospital for other medical issues. Police said there were approximately 15-20 people in attendance at a function inside the church at the time of the shooting.

In a press conference, police said there is a relationship between Montoya Villa and one of the victims. However, they did not provide further details about that relationship.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Montoya Villa or has information about this case, and has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.