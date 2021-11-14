Police ID suspect in alleged Aurora crime spree that left 1 dead

DENVER — Police in Aurora on Saturday identified the suspect allegedly involved in a crime spree that left one man dead Wednesday.

Andrew Jacobs, 32, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after allegedly shooting a man to death during a carjacking and several other alleged crimes in the span of a few hours.

Jacobs was apprehended by Denver Police and transported to the hospital for injuries he sustained following one of two crashes he’s accused of causing. It’s not clear if he remains hospitalized.

The suspect is accused of shooting and killing a man during a carjacking at the Florida Station Apartments, 14082 E. Iowa Dr., earlier in the day.

Jacobs is also accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint, breaking into at least two homes— allegedly pistol-whipping one of the occupants — and multiple other carjacking incidents.

Police said he was involved in at least two crashes in cars he’s suspected of stealing during his alleged spree.

"I’ve never seen a crime spree that’s involved in this many carjackings, home invasions and a homicide. This is unreal. This is unheard of," said APD Agent Matthew Longshore on Wednesday.

Jacobs’ criminal record obtained by Denver7 is 9-pages long and includes arrests and charges going back to 2007 for drugs, theft, burglary and escape.

Aurora police have not released a booking photo at this time. They said they are finishing photo lineups and anticipate releasing more information in this case Monday.