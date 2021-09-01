Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Police: Hit-and-run driver flees on foot, steals bike from school after Douglas County crash

items.[0].image.alt
CSP
crash.jpg
Posted at 6:32 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 20:32:19-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Police are looking for a man who fled on foot from a serious injury crash and then stole a bike from a nearby middle school Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 85 near Lakeside Drive in Douglas County. A 53-year-old man was seriously injured.

The suspect, driving a Chevy SUV, was traveling northbound on U.S. 85 at a high rate of speed when he braked and swerved to avoid hitting a school bus that was turning onto Lakeside Drive, according to a release from the Colorado State Patrol.

The suspect’s vehicle then entered the southbound lanes and struck a southbound vehicle, driven by the 53-year-old victim who is from Peyton.

A 26-year-old female passenger was inside the suspect’s Chevy SUV at the time of the crash. She sustained minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male with possible face and/or neck tattoos.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
electronics-recycling2.png

Local News

Recycle your electronics at the Denver7 Electronics Recycling Drive