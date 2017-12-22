Police haven't learned motive in Fort Collins murder-suicide

Associated Press
1:22 PM, Dec 22, 2017
4:11 PM, Dec 22, 2017
A bullet hole is seen in a vehicle close to the scene where three people were killed early Thursday morning in Fort Collins.

Major King/Denver7

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A new report reveals more details on a Fort Collins murder-suicide earlier this year but police have not determined a motive for the killings.

According to a 236-page case report obtained by the Coloradoan, Air Force staff sergeant Michael Zamora had a disagreement with his girlfriend Savannah McNealy on the night police say he fatally shot her and Tristian Kemp, and seriously injured Megan Kierker before killing himself.

Investigators did find there was tension in the couple's relationship based on their text messages and pages in their diaries.

The documents include accounts from more than 50 Fort Collins police officers who investigated the Oct. 19 shooting.

The case report says McNealy told a friend that Zamora had recently "lashed out" at her.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com

