Police: Group of teens stab Denver rideshare driver several times after he refused ride

DENVER — A rideshare driver was hospitalized after he was stabbed several times during an altercation with a group of teens seeking a ride in Denver early Monday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

It happened just after midnight in the 2100 block of Broadway Street in Denver. Police said the victim was driving to pick up the group after they requested a ride from that address.

When the driver arrived, he informed the group of five male teens he could not fit them all in his vehicle, according to police. Standard rides on rideshare platforms only allow up to three passengers in the vehicle due to COVID-19 restrictions.

After the driver advised the group of the limit, a verbal altercation ensued, which turned physical, the department said. Police said the driver sustained several stab wounds and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Denver police said no arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720)913-7867.