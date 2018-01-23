Police fatally shoot man during pursuit

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead.

The Pueblo Chieftain reports Pueblo police were called Monday evening to a "domestic fight with weapons." A suspect fled the scene in a vehicle and later tried to evade police by foot.

A witness says the unidentified man fired a weapon at police and police fired back.

Pueblo Officer Brandon Beauvais would not confirm those details.

Beauvais says the Critical Incident Team is investigating the incident.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave, per standard protocol.