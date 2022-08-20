Police: Breckenridge experiencing 'high volume' of graffiti

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The Breckenridge Police Department is urging residents and visitors to be vigilant following a recent "high volume" of graffiti.

"The suspects are "tagging" everything from private homes, businesses and public property parking garages, tunnels, electrical boxes and more," the department said in a Facebook post.

Several people have been arrested, but police believe there are more suspects.

Those caught tagging can face fines of up to $5,000 and jail time depending on the damage, according to Breckenridge police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department's non-emergent dispatch at 970-668-8600.