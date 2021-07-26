Police, ATF investigate arson of Louisville police vehicle

LOUISIVILLE. Colo. — Local and federal authorities are investigating an arson after a unoccupied Louisville police vehicle was set on fire early Sunday morning.

The vehicle was parked near 855 West Dillon Road when a suspect or suspects lit it on fire around 2:13 a.m. There were no injuries.

The Louisville Police Department said it believes this was a targeted incident and does not believe there is a threat to the public.

The department said it is working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as they investigative the arson.

Louisville police said the vehicle is a total loss and is estimated to cost $70,000 to replace.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444 or the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

