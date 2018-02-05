Police arrest 4 in Thornton in connection to murder of Tennessee man found buried in backyard

THORNTON, Colo. – Police in Thornton say they arrested four people Friday afternoon who are wanted in connection to the death of a man who’d been missing in Tennessee and whose body was found buried under concrete in his backyard.

James Leon Wood, 50, was reported missing by his mother on Jan. 18 out of Winchester, Tenn., according to Tennessee officials. After a week of investigating, authorities obtained a warrant to dig up a concrete slab in Wood’s backyard, where they found his body on Jan. 24.

A Tennessee grand jury returned indictments for six people in the case, including Wood’s wife and stepdaughter.

Matt Barnes, a spokesperson for the Thornton Police Department, said the department was contacted by Winchester police on Friday and given a description of the vehicle some of the suspects were believed to be in.

Barnes said officers found the vehicle, and around 2:45 p.m. Friday arrested Joseph Scott Newingham and Grant Matthew Poole at the intersection of 120th and Colorado Boulevard. Shortly afterward, officers arrested Mikayla Danielle Harmon (née Poole) and Glenna Yvonne Wood (née Newingham) in the 3300 block of E. 118th Way, Barnes said.

According to Tennessee authorities, Wood, Harmon and Poole all face first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and abuse of a corpse charges. Newingham faces an accessory charge.

Glenna Wood is James Wood’s wife; Harmon is his stepdaughter; and Poole is his son-in-law. Another woman, Kisha Anderson, was also reportedly arrested in Colorado, though Thornton officials said she was not arrested there.

Shawn Michael Hampton was arrested Friday in Alabama, according to our news partners at WTVF. Court records did not indicate if any of those arrested had lawyers as of Monday.

Winchester police said they discovered that James Wood hadn’t been heard from since July 2017, but haven’t released a motive in the case.