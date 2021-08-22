Police: Armed adults in car attempt to lure 2 girls in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are looking for four adults who they say attempted to lure two girls into their car Saturday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., the two girls — ages 7 and 12 – were in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road when four occupants of a white Volvo XC60 or XC90 SUV approached them and attempted to lure them inside their vehicle using money, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The girls ran away and alerted a relative. When the relative approached the Volvo and its occupants, one of them pointed a gun at the relative. The relative noted seeing other weapons in the Volvo as well, according to police. The Volvo then fled the area, driving south on Chambers Road.

"It does not appear [the girls] knew [the suspects] at all. In fact, this frightened them and is what caused them to run away. All of the bells and whistles went off inside of them, and this is really big credit to them and is a pretty strong indication that this education started at home with these young girls, fortunately," said Crystal McCoy, a public information officer for APD.

The four occupants of the Volvo were described as a Hispanic male driver, Hispanic female front seat passenger and two Hispanic males in the back seats.

The white Volvo SUV has the rear window covered in plastic and there is tape around the edges.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP where your tips can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

