LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. – Interstate 25 is shut down in both directions between Prospect Road and Mountain Vista Drive due to police activity in the area, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. (CDOT).

It’s unclear what type of police activity officers are responding to, but CDOT cameras show backups in the area.

Denver7 is working to gather more details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.