Person injured, possible suspect in custody after shooting near King Soopers in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER – One person was injured in a shooting near the King Soopers in Green Valley Ranch Sunday morning and police say the may have a possible suspect in connection with that shooting in custody.

Denver Police Department officers responded to the area of East 48th Avenue and Tower Road at around 10:47 a.m. on reports of a shooting near the King Soopers.

When police got to the scene, they found a male victim shot inside the store. The person was being treated for serious bodily injuries, but a condition was not immediately available.

#UPDATE Witness heard gunfire coming from one parking aisle over. While the witness was being questioned by PD inside of the store, he noticed a man on ground, being treated. Unsure if the man was shot outside, and ran indoors, or whether shooting happened inside store. #Denver7 — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaDTV) February 4, 2018

Moments later, police received a report of a suspect vehicle that left the scene and was spotted in the area of East 56th Avenue and Blackhawy Way – about four miles away from the scene of the shooting.

A man inside the vehicle, who was only described as a black male, jumped out of the vehicle and fled to hide in the area, according to police spokesman Tyrone Campbell.

Officers in the area then established a perimeter to search for the man when they received a call from a homeowner who told them a black male had entered their home “by deception.”

Police contacted the man, who came out of the home peacefully, according to Campbell.

That man is currently in custody and police are conduction an investigation to determine if he’s the person responsible for the shooting near the King Soopers at E. 48th Avenue and Tower Road.

Police did not have any information regarding the location of the shooting, but they said there was no connection between Sunday’s shooting and the shooting in the Montbello neighborhood Saturday night.

RELATED HEADLINES --

Police: 2 killed, 1 injure in Montbello shooting