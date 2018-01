Pedestrian killed in crash Friday night in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. – A pedestrian trying to cross a street in Aurora was killed by a passing car Friday night, police said Saturday morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of East Arapahoe Road and South Parker Road at around 8:49 p.m. Friday.

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.

“It appears the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway northbound when the accident occurred,” said Aurora Police Sgt. Mike Douglass.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

The victim’s identity was not released pending notification of family members.