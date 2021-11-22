Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Pedestrian in hit-and-run on Broadway and Alameda dies from injuries, DPD says

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Denver7
Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
denver police tape.jpg
Posted at 3:04 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 17:05:45-05

DENVER – A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Broadway and Alameda Avenue Sunday evening has died, the Denver Police Department said Monday afternoon.

The pedestrian, who was only identified as a man by police, was initially reported as having sustained serious injuries following the crash, which forced road closures from southbound Broadway from Alameda Avenue to Dakota Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather