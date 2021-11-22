Pedestrian in hit-and-run on Broadway and Alameda dies from injuries, DPD says

DENVER – A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Broadway and Alameda Avenue Sunday evening has died, the Denver Police Department said Monday afternoon.

The pedestrian, who was only identified as a man by police, was initially reported as having sustained serious injuries following the crash, which forced road closures from southbound Broadway from Alameda Avenue to Dakota Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.