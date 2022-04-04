Pedestrian hit, killed along South Buckley Road in Aurora Sunday night, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed in Aurora Sunday night, and police are now asking for your help to find the suspected driver.

The victim in the deadly hit-and-run, whose identity has not been released, was struck by a vehicle going north on South Buckley Road at East Exposition Drive at around 9:37 p.m., according to the Aurora police department.

The pedestrian was walking west across South Buckley Road when he was hit, police said in a news release, adding another vehicle also going north on Buckley later struck the pedestrian.

The driver of that second vehicle remained on scene and no drugs or alcohol is suspected to be contributing factors, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner once family has been notified.

Police are now asking anyone who was driving in the area of South Buckley Road near East Exposition Drive or who witnessed this fatal accident or has any information, including dash camera footage, to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers, tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.