Pedestrian dies from serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Aurora, police say

AURORA, Colo. – A man died from serious injuries he sustained after he was hit by a vehicle in Aurora early Thursday night, according to police.

The man was struck just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of E. 17th Avenue and Peoria Street, according to police, who said the man was jaywalking at the time.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in serious condition where he later died from his injuries, the release states.

The Adams County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the pedestrian once a positive identification has been made and family has been notified.

Aurora police asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has dash-camera footage from the incident to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Investigations Unit or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.