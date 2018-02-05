Partner of Colorado immigrant in sanctuary is released

DENVER (AP) — The partner of a Peruvian immigrant who is living in a Colorado church to avoid deportation has been released from an immigration detention center.

The Denver Post reports that Eliseo Jurado Fernandez posted a $2,500 bond Monday.

While Ingrid Encalada Latorre has taken refuge in three Colorado churches over the last year, Jurado Fernandez continued to live in the couple's home and work. He was arrested by immigration agents Jan. 11 while doing an errand.

Encalada Latorre said the arrest was an attack on her, which U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement denied.

It says Jurado Fernandez illegally entered the United States in 2004, was convicted of driving while ability impaired in 2007 and has three other misdemeanor convictions.

His attorney, Jeff Joseph, says he's not a flight risk.