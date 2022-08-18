Watch Now
Parking lot shooting outside of Challengers Sports Bar in Aurora now a homicide investigation, police say

Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 18, 2022
AURORA, Colo. – A shooting that left a man seriously injured in the parking lot of an Aurora sports bar earlier this week is now being investigated as a homicide, the Aurora Police Department said Thursday.

The shooting in the parking lot of Challengers Sports Bar, located at 12161 E. Iliff Ave., happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 14.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a fight broke out before the shooting. No one involved in the altercation remained at the scene of the crime.

About 10 minutes after witnesses reported the shooting, police learned a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. The man was suffering from life threatening injuries and doctors admitted him to the hospital.

The victim remains hospitalized but is not expected to survive, a spokesperson with the police department said in a news release Thursday.

Henry Lee Griffin III, 26, was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was taken into custody on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. near E. Mississippi Ave. and S. Eagle Circle. He was arrested and is facing first-degree murder charges, according to police.

The case against Griffin will be prosecuted by the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office.

