Colorado parents plead guilty to charges in connection with 2-year-old girl’s fentanyl death

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The parents of a 2-year-old girl who died from fentanyl in her system were in Jefferson County court Monday on a plea hearing.

Rashad Turner and Denisha Chelyce Woodsking, both 30, pleaded guilty to child abuse - serious bodily injuries in the death of Jada’Marie Glenn-Turner, their 2-year-old daughter. Both parents were initially charged with child abuse resulting in death but those charges were later dismissed.

On Feb. 24, 2020, Lakewood police were called to the Crosslands Motel at 715 Kipling Street regarding a child who was not breathing. Jada’Marie was pronounced deceased after authorities arrived on scene.

An autopsy revealed the child died from a fentanyl overdose. The parents denied exposing Jada’Marie to any drugs, but according to the arrest affidavit, Turner admitted to selling pills out of the hotel room that he, Woodsking, Jada’Marie, and two other young children had been living in for several days prior to Jada’Marie’s death.

Police found a trash bag in the motel room which contained such drugs as Xanax, oxycontin, heroin, Suboxone, and marijuana, according to the affidavit.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 6.