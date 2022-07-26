Watch Now
Open container of alcohol found in car involved in deadly head-on collision on Santa Fe, affidavit states

Posted at 3:38 PM, Jul 26, 2022
DENVER – An opened container of alcohol was found inside the vehicle of the man accused of killing two people and injuring three others in a head-on collision on South Santa Fe Drive late Saturday night, according to a probable cause statement in the case.

Jose Gonzalez Vazquez, 24, was driving a truck southbound in the northbound lanes of South Santa Fe Drive at around 11:53 p.m. on Saturday when he crashed head-into in an SUV, killing 28-year-old Matthew Melchi, the driver of the vehicle, as well as an unidentified woman who was pronounced dead at a hospital sometime later, according to police documents.

A passenger in Vazquez’s truck, 33-year-old San Pablo Gonzalez Gutierrez, suffered serious bodily injuries, the probable cause statement reads.

The affidavit states a respiratory therapist at Denver Health smelled the odor of an alcohol drink on Vazquez’s breath, and investigators at the scene of the crash also found an open container of alcohol in the man’s vehicle.

Vazquez is being held at the Denver Jail for investigation of vehicular homicide and DUI charges, court documents show.

