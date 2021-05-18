Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

One person shot in police shooting in Englewood

items.[0].image.alt
KMGH
Police at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Englewood.
imagejpeg_0(2).jpg
Posted at 12:04 PM, May 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-18 14:04:47-04

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a police shooting in Englewood, and at least one officer was injured and taken to a hospital, officials said.

The incident happened about 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Girard Place, at an apartment complex near U.S. 285.

Police said a suspect was shot, but their condition was unknown. Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle that two people inside of it when the incident unfolded.

More than one officer was injured, but none were critically injured, police said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updated information.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
bouldervigildenver7.png

In-depth coverage, stories of hope from the Boulder shooting