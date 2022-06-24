Watch Now
One person killed, another injured in Denver shooting

DENVER — One person was killed and another person was injured in a shooting in Denver Thursday evening.

Around 9:15 p.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted about a shooting in the area of 6th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

According to police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

An uninvolved motorist was struck by the victim's vehicle after the shooting, according to Denver police. The occupants of the uninvolved vehicle did not have serious injuries.

Northbound Federal is closed at Short Place as detectives investigate. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

