One person in custody following shooting investigation in Castle Rock Tuesday morning

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A person was taken into custody following a shooting in Castle Rock Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened sometime before 10:47 a.m. on Wilcox St. between 4th and 5th Streets, according to the Castle Rock Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and police said there was no immediate danger to the public. No other details about the shooting were released.

Travel in the area was affected and police at the scene asked travelers to avoid the area as the investigation unfolded.

If you witnessed the shooting or have any information on what occurred, please contact the Castle Rock Police dispatch center at 303-663-6100.