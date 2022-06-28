One person in critical condition after shooting on East Colfax in Denver

DENVER — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on East Colfax Avenue in Denver Monday night.

The shooting happened in the 1000 block of East Colfax Avenue.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a tweet.

ALERT: #DPD is in the 1000 BLK E Colfax Ave investigating a shooting . 1 victim has been transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/ZiEkHMMKTe — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 28, 2022

Westbound and eastbound Colfax is shut down from Ogden to Marion streets. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This is a developing story and will be updated.