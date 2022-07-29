Watch Now
One dead following shooting in east Denver; homicide investigation underway, police say

Police tape at a Denver crime scene.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 13:20:15-04

DENVER – A man is dead and a homicide investigation is now underway following a shooting in east Denver Thursday night.

The shooting was reported in the 5700 block of East 10th Avenue, near the intersection of Ivanhoe Street at around 8:55 p.m.

When police responded to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, but his condition was not immediately known.

The victim died overnight, police said in a follow-up tweet Friday morning. The victim’s identity will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner once family has been notified.

Investigators are working to develop suspect information. Anyone with information is asked to call Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

