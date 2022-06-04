Off-duty Denver police officer shoots at vehicle after shots fired amid LoDo crowd, police say

DENVER — An off-duty Denver police officer shot at a vehicle after police said an occupant of the sedan shot multiple rounds amid a crowd in LoDo early Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Denver Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and police are still looking for the black sedan involved in the shooting.

Around 1:15 a.m., the department said the sedan turned from Larimer Street onto 15th Street and someone inside the car fired multiple rounds as the vehicle continued toward Market Street.

Police said numerous people were present in the area and on the sidewalk as the shots were fired.

A uniformed Denver Police Officer working in an off-duty capacity at a nearby nightclub immediately responded by discharging his duty firearm at the shooter in the vehicle, according to Denver police.

A nearby Denver police officer in a marked patrol car chased the sedan after the shooting, but the suspect vehicle was able to elude police by traveling at a high rate of speed.

The investigation of the officer-involved shooting is being conducted by a multi-agency investigative team and is being monitored by the Office of the Independent Monitor, the department said in the release.

Anyone with any information that can help identify the vehicle or the occupants is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.