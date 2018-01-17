October death of Colorado Springs toddler, 3, now being investigated as homicide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The October death of a Colorado Springs toddler is now being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday.

Bella Ritch, 3, died Oct. 2 at an area hospital after she was found unresponsive at a home in the 3700 block of Ensenada Drive in Colorado Springs.

Colorado Springs police started investigating at the time, but did not make any arrests.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Ritch and discovered she died of blunt force injuries. The coroner classified her death as a homicide.

Colorado Springs Police spokesman Howard Black said Tuesday that no arrests have so far been made in Ritch’s death, and that the investigation was still active.

The classification of Ritch’s death as a homicide means there were 32 homicides investigated by Colorado Springs police in 2017 – up from 22 the year before.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 719-444-7000.