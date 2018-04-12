Nurse convicted in Colorado pleads guilty in Nebraska case

Associated Press
2:17 PM, Apr 12, 2018
2:18 PM, Apr 12, 2018
Thomas Mark Moore

Weld County District Attorney's Office

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A nurse convicted in Colorado of groping patients has pleaded guilty to similar accusations in western Nebraska.

Scotts Bluff County Court records say 45-year-old Thomas Moore entered the pleas Wednesday to three misdemeanor counts of sexual assault. His sentencing is set for May 31.

Three women told investigators that they'd been groped or otherwise sexually assaulted by Moore when he worked at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff in 2014 and 2015. Their accusations came to light as Colorado investigators worked cases against Moore in Fort Collins and Greeley.

Moore eventually pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 years in a Colorado prison.

The Nebraska case was delayed during the Colorado prosecution.

