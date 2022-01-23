Northglenn police look for man accused of assaulting officer during stop

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Police in Northglenn are looking for a man accused of assaulting and injuring an officer during a stop Saturday night.

The officer was transported to a local area hospital and released. The suspect fled in a blue Ford F150 and remains at large.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 10700 block of Acoma Street in Northglenn.

Police were responding to a report of suspicious males in a truck, according to the Northglenn Police Department.

When officers arrived, they attempted to contact the man in the truck, but he refused to comply and took off, throwing an officer to the ground, the department said.

On Sunday, police released an image of the suspect who managed to get away despite an attempt by police to conduct a tactical vehicle intervention.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Jean Mahan@northglenn.org or 303-450-8868.