Murder trial begins for man accused in deadly Westminster road rage shooting

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy, along with shooting and wounding three others, in a Westminster road rage incident in 2018 got underway Wednesday in Adams County District Court.

Jeremy Webster is charged with 22 counts in the June 14, 2018 shooting, including first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and committing a violent crime causing death.

An Adams County judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during a 2019 court appearance.

According to police, Webster shot Meghan Bigelow and her two sons at a Westminster office park in a road rage incident that started about a mile away from where it ended. Webster allegedly followed Bigelow to the officer park then shot the three when they got out of their vehicle.

Vaughn Bigelow, 13, died in the shooting. A third son of Bigelow’s was not injured. After Webster allegedly shot the three, he turned toward another man who was in his truck nearby with his daughter and shot the man as well.

Webster allegedly got angry that Bigelow had cut him off while trying to merge out of the way of an emergency vehicle and followed her and her sons to the office park where the shooting occurred.

He fled after the shooting and was captured near Castle Rock while on his way to Colorado Springs.

A search warrant obtained by Denver7 showed that Webster confessed to the shooting and claimed to have mental health issues, though that has not been independently confirmed.

