Murder charges filed in crime spree killing of 18-year-old Denver student

DENVER — Five men arrested in connection with the crime spree killing of a teen outside Yeshiva Toras Chaim, a Denver Hebrew school, last month are each facing several felony counts, including first-degree murder, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann announced Wednesday.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office filed charges against the five suspects late Friday for the Aug. 17 shooting death of 18-year-old Shmuel Silverberg. They were also charged with other criminal acts, including shooting and wounding 30-year-old Thomas Young, breaking into cars, a carjacking, and burglary.

Four of the five suspects — Isaiah Freeman, 18, Seth Larhode, 21, Noah Loepp-Hall, 19, and Aden Sides, 18 — were arrested in Denver the day after the crime spree. The fifth suspect, Samuel Fussell, 18, was arrested in Greeley Aug. 25.

The suspects had possibly all come to know each other at the Lookout Mountain youth correctional facility, police said.

The crime spree began around 10 p.m. Aug. 17 in Denver, when police received reports of car break-ins in the area of W. Alameda Avenue near the intersection of Clay Street.

A short time later, the 18-year-old shooting victim was walking out of the Denver school when the suspects approached him and began firing, according to police. Young was shot around 11:10 p.m. along the 1500 block of N. Lafayette near Cheesman Park.

In addition to first-degree murder, the charges filed Friday include attempted murder, kidnapping, violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act, assault, burglary, aggravated robbery and vehicle theft. Loepp-Hall was charged with an additional count of first-degree murder.

The arrest affidavits for each of the men remain sealed.

