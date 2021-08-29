Motorcycle passenger killed, driver injured in Denver hit-and-run crash

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that occurred early Sunday morning. The driver of the vehicle took off after the crash.

It happened on East Evans Avenue at South Williams Street, about a block west of the University of Denver campus, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department.

The crash between the vehicle and the motorcycle resulted in the death of a woman, a passenger on the motorcycle, and serious injuries to the motorcycle driver, an adult male.

The driver of the vehicle, which police have not released a description of, left the scene of the crash, police said.

The identity of the deceased victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

This was the third fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Denver this weekend. Two separate fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in the city Friday night.

