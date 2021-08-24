Mother, 3 children last seen in mid-June may be in the Denver metro area, police say

DENVER – A woman and her three children who were last seen in mid-June could be in the Denver metro area, and police need your help to find them.

Cassandra Endres and her three children: Daniel, Frankie and Maddie, were last seen on June 16 in Northglenn, according to a missing person’s bulletin from the Denver Police Department.

Police said Endres took the children from a relative. Officers have not been able to find Cassandra or her children, and while they don’t believe the woman would harm the children, detectives are concerned of negligent care which may result in injury.

Cassandra is 26 years old, has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5-foot-6-inches tall, according to police. She weighs 135 pounds.

No description of the children was immediately available.

Court records show Cassandra had a custody case filed against her on June 2 of this year. That case was closed and dismissed on Aug. 11.

Criminal records indicate Cassandra has had run-ins with police for the past five years in Colorado. In 2016, she faced drug and vehicle theft charges; in 2018 she faced possession and drug charges; and in 2020, she was found to be in criminal possession of a financial device with multiple victims, a crime for which she was put on probation with no jail time.

Anyone who sees Cassandra Endres and/or her children is asked to call 911.