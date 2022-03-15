Montrose man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up Wells Fargo locations, bomb FBI building

DENVER — A Montrose man was arrested after federal investigators accused him of making threats against government buildings and Wells Fargo locations in Colorado.

Christian Castrellon, 26, was arrested Friday in Montrose by officers with the Montrose Police Department after agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation identified the suspect.

Castrellon is accused of sending a series of troubling tweets Friday where he describes himself as a "real killer" and threatened to “set explosives” at the FBI office in Denver, kill the "United States population," target Homeland Security and shoot up several Wells Fargo locations, tweeting, "I am planning a shooting at multiple wellsfargo locations.”

He also made a series of tweets earlier in the month stating, "I never get any help and I am tired of going to jail," and is accused of tweeting a photo of a semi-automatic weapon.

FBI agents were able to locate Castrellon by retrieving his IP address and sent the information to the Montrose Police Department, which had previous run-ins with the suspect, the documents read.

Castrellon was arrested later that day while exiting a restaurant with his mother, according to the complaint.

The 26-year-old is facing federal charges including interstate communications containing threats.