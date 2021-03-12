Missing Denver woman's remains believed to be found; husband arrested, police say

DENVER — The remains of a missing Denver woman are believed to have been found in a rural area of Adams County, and her husband is in custody, police announced Friday afternoon.

Jasmin Cigarroa, 24, was reported missing on Wednesday after not being heard from for a day. She had gone out with friends on March 8 and didn't return home, police said.

On Thursday, investigators obtained information that led them to the area of East 26th Avenue and Powhaton Road, where remains were found. The remains are believed to be those of Cigarroa, though a medical examiner will make a positive identification, police said.

Police arrested Jonathan Nuno Mijangos, 23, in Cigarroa's death. Mijangos faces a first-degree murder charge, and police say the killing "appears to be a domestic violence-related homicide.

More information was not available Friday. Police are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information about Cigarroa's death is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).