Missing Brighton man found dead under “suspicious” circumstances

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Authorities are seeking information in a suspicious death investigation after a missing Brighton man was found dead last month.

The body of Ryan Coburn, 33, was found on June 29 east of Firestone, according to a Wednesday release from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

Coburn was reported missing on June 23 to Brighton police, but the sheriff’s office said he was last seen by family on June 19.

A cause and manner of death has not yet been released by the Weld County Coroner.

Sheriff’s office investigators are working with Brighton police as they try to piece together Coburn’s activities in the days leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

