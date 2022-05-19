Metro Denver Crime Stoppers increases reward to $5,000 in search for murder suspect

DENVER — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has increased its reward in the search for a man accused of first degree murder.

Around 11:08 p.m. on Feb. 16, officers were called out to 760 East Colfax Avenue for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Greggrey Higgins, who was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified 55-year-old Richard Montoya as a suspect. An arrest warrant was issued for Montoya for first degree murder.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has increased its reward to $5,000 for information about Montoya and his whereabouts.

To be eligible, tipsters must call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.