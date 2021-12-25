Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating fight that ended in chase, driver’s death Christmas morning

MESA COUNTY, Colo. – Deputies with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fight that resulted in a police chase and ended with a man’s death early Christmas morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a fight at a home in the 500 block of Clifton Way at around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies arrived, they saw a man get inside a vehicle, take off at a high rate of speed and then fire a gun out the window.

Deputies chased the vehicle, which at one point jumped the median and was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-70B and were eventually able to stop the car near E ½ and 32 ½ roads.

The driver was found in the vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, deputies said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the sheriff's office. No other injuries were reported.

The Mesa County Coroner is responsible for determining the cause and manner of death and releasing the person's name after proper notifications are made. This remains an ongoing investigation. Colorado State Patrol and 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office are assisting in the investigation.