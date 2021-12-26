Watch
Medina Alert issued in Christmas night hit-and-run crash in Englewood

Englewood police
This is not a photo of the actual vehicle.
Posted at 11:13 AM, Dec 26, 2021
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Authorities issued a Medina Alert following a hit-and-crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in Englewood Christmas night.

The crash occurred around 8:48 p.m. at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and South Pennsylvania Street.

Police said the driver of a 2009 grey Saturn Vue struck and seriously injured a pedestrian at the intersection and then took off. A direction of travel was not given by police.

The suspect is described as a Black female between the ages of 30 and 40. The Saturn SUV is grey in color with front-end damage. The vehicle has a Colorado license plate with numbers: BFG-B57.

If seen, call 911 or the Englewood Police Department at 303-761-7410.

