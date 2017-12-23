Medical examiner identifies young woman killed in Denver hit-and-run Thursday night

Blair Miller
4:46 PM, Dec 22, 2017
11:16 PM, Dec 22, 2017
DENVER – The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner on Friday identified the person killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash as an 18-year-old woman.

Dominique Amos, who had just turned 18 in May, died at Denver Health Medical Center Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and Quebec Street.

The medical examiner said Amos died of blunt force injuries.

Denver police said Friday afternoon that they had identified and contacted people involved in the incident, but the department isn't yet calling any of those people suspects. Investigators haven't released further details about the crash at this time.

“Potential charges are pending additional investigation,” DPD tweeted.

