Medical examiner identifies young woman killed in Denver hit-and-run Thursday night

Dominique Amos, who had just turned 18 in May, died at Denver Health Medical Center Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Leetsdale Drive and Quebec Street.
The medical examiner said Amos died of blunt force injuries.
Denver police said Friday afternoon that they had identified and contacted people involved in the incident, but the department isn't yet calling any of those people suspects. Investigators haven't released further details about the crash at this time.
“Potential charges are pending additional investigation,” DPD tweeted.