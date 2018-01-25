Mapleton, Adams 12 schools to reopen Friday after deputy shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – All Mapleton and Adams 12 Five Star schools will be back open Friday after shutting their doors Thursday amid an ongoing manhunt for suspects connected to the shooting death of an Adams County deputy.

Seven Adams 12 schools and 11 Mapleton schools close to the scene of the shooting that happened Wednesday night in Thornton were closed Thursday as a precaution. Adams 12 confirmed the reopening on its website, while Mapleton Public Schools spokeswoman Lynn Setzer confirmed Mapleton schools would reopen.

A few of the barriers that had been up since Wednesday night were coming down in the area Thursday afternoon, but those in the neighborhood where the shooting happened remained standing.

One of the three possible suspects connected to the killing of 31-year-old Heath Gumm was arrested Wednesday night, but two others were still outstanding Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.